Halsey and The Martinez Brothers strike a pose for DKNY

(Relaxnews) – DKNY celebrates its 30th anniversary in the company of the american artists Halsey and The Martinez Brothers. Embodying the spirit new york brand of ready-to-wear, the singer and the duo of DJ are loaned to the game of photo shoot to embody the campaign fall 2019 from DKNY.

Thirty years is worth celebrating ! This is not DKNY that will say the opposite. The brand of ready-to-wear has surrounded the singer Halsey and DJ’s The Martinez Brothers to stage the iconic pieces of the new collection, dedicated to the fall of 2019. More than just a campaign, it comes to celebrate three decades of creativity and style, and to celebrate the diversity and strength that characterize both the city of New York that the universe of the brand.

Captured by Amy Troost, the black and white shots focus on the essentials of the season, and focus on the cool attitude and assured of the protagonists. Halsey wear designs athleisure with faux leopard, a dress, a suit, or even a set denim, while the DJ evolve in classic costumes or in rooms outdoor casual.

The two videos complement this device. Halsey and The Martinez Brothers appear in their element, displaying a certain letting go and letting completely go at the pace of the music.

The brand DKNY celebrates its 30th anniversary at an evening organised at the beginning of September, on the occasion of the Fashion Week in New York. The Martinez Brothers and Halsey will occur.

To see the video : https://youtu.be/nsJ2s0gJzPg.