Halsey angry at the Grammy Awards 2020, it is loose against the ceremony (VIDEO)

Then she gave one of the best performances during the American Music Awards in 2019 alongside Taylor Swift, Halsey was keen to pass on a message more or less explicit reference to a series of tweets published a few days ago on his the official account. The singer, who has won the award for best pop/rock recording of the year for her single “Without Me” would have made reference to his non-appointment to the Grammy Awards 2020 during his speech of thanks. “I grew up watching programs like this, paying attention to the smallest detail, the gorgeous dresses in the costumes. The artists held its awards, usually golden and heavy, like metaphors. These trophies were supposed to be a sort of validation for their hard work to create a song.” introduced it before resuming “To be honest with you, I truly believed in the fairy tale. I believed in these prices. I thought that getting a reward was validation ultimate (…) But the truth is that I’m older now, and these awards do not truly represent the reality.”

my fans ???? please do not waste your anger gold frustration. i see a lot of you are upset. of course im sad too. none of it matters. literally none of it. you’re here. im here. + everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song ???? — h (@halsey) November 20, 2019

deleting and ignoring all negativity. BTS deserved many nominations. I am however, unsurprised that they weren’t acknowledged. the US is so far behind on the whole movement. the time will come. — h (@halsey) November 20, 2019

Ps super happy to see @billieeilish crushing it. I wish I had someone like her to look up to when I was growing up. she’s unstoppable. — h (@halsey) November 20, 2019

If the appointments of the Grammy Awards 2020 have been generous to Billie Eilish who hopes that Ariana Grande is the artist winningsome fans are not prevented from pointing the finger at the event American to have snubbed a lot of artists like Halsey, BTS or Taylor Swift. “I am very grateful to the Cluster that is the ceremony the most important allowing fans to vote.” she continues with great conviction before adding “I’m grateful to the fans because they are the ones who are really interested in the music. Thank you to the Clusters to give a voice to these people.” The singer goes on to say that sometimes, the fairy tales lose their magic, but that it will continue to work for his fans.