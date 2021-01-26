CELEBRITIES

HALSEY ANNOUNCED THE CANCELLATION OF HER MANIC WORLD TOUR: “EVERYONE’S SAFETY IS THE PRIORITY”

Posted on

Following several postponements,  Halsey and her team have made the final decision to cancel her  Manic World Tour due to the protracted Covid-19 emergency.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

After the dates in Europe, the tour was supposed to continue in the United States in the summer of 2021. Unfortunately, it will not be so because, as the singer explained in a long letter to fans, safety is the most important thing right now.

“Despite our best efforts, there is no guarantee that I will be able to tour on the dates currently scheduled –   wrote the 26-year-old artist – I miss seeing you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I have to give your health and safety first. That said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled. As much as we wanted to keep hoping that this tour could finally take place, our priority now is to get your ticket money back immediately. ” 

Among the musical events that should have taken place in the summer of 2021, there is also the well-known  Glastonbury Festival. The organizers have announced that for the second consecutive year it will not be held due to the pandemic currently underway.

“With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place and that this will be another year of forced rest for us  – write Michael and Emily Eavis –  Despite our efforts to move Heaven and Earth, it has become of course we simply won’t be able to get the Festival to take place this year.  We are so sorry to have let you down. “

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

192
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

160
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian received a big diamond ring from Tristan Thompson

125
CELEBRITIES

Jessie J was hospitalized with Meniere’s syndrome

118
CELEBRITIES

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers on instagram for photos published

115
CELEBRITIES

Baby Archie draws massive praise as he wishes people ‘Happy New Year’

114
CELEBRITIES

Queen Elizabeth II delivers an emotional New Year’s message

111
CELEBRITIES

Liam Payne believes “there’s a lot to come” for One Direction

109
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise invests in anti-Covid-19 set

96
CELEBRITIES

MILEY CYRUS WHO HAS A SOFT SPOT FOR HARRY STYLES IS ONE OF US

92
CELEBRITIES

EMMA ROBERTS BECAME A MOTHER: THE SON WAS BORN WITH GARRETT HEDLUND

To Top