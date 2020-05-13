Halsey celebrated “Little Mermaid” on Disney Special – JAPANFM

– Advertising –

Halsey celebrated “Little Mermaid” on Disney Special. A red wig was worn by the singer of “Without Me” with a summer dress for her at the time of the representation to the house “Part of the World”. On Sunday night, the singer went from a pop star to a princess of the sea in order to deliver a performance the most successful Disney Family Singalong: Vol.2.

The singer has interpreted the song “Part of Your World” from 1989. The appearances of Billy Eichner, Idina Menzel, and Ben Platt are also presented on ABC special among the other performers. While most of the singers chose to wear clothes for the home and casual wear to give performance at home, Halsey opted for something extremely different from the other. She was wearing an Ariel complete in a summer dress Beachy with a red wig that she accessoirisait with a hair clip that had nails pearls on it.

She has posted a few pictures on his Instagram just a few hours before the appearance, and it seemed that she teased her fellow singers. She caused a sensation with the fans on the platform of social media, because his interpretation of the classic was extremely perfect.

Some of his fans are gone in large measure because they have suggested to replace Halle Bailey in the next adjustment-direct ” The Little Mermaid “. The show was given to Bailey, who is part of the duo R&B is a wonderful opportunity for his talents to shine. She joined her sisters Chloe and Anika Noni Rose for an interpretation of “Almost there” de “the princess and The frog” of 2009.

In support of its third album, Halsey launched in February with a european tour for Manic. The tour was originally supposed to start in Seattle in his leg in the us has been delayed to 2021 because of the current situation of pandemic coronavirus where each country is going through a period of locking.

