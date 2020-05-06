Halsey : “Clementine”, his new clip bewitching unveiled (VIDEO)

Then thatmore is known about the collaboration of Justin Bieber with Dan + Shaythe singer Halsey has unveiled the video for her new title “Clementine” on September 28, 2019. Known for his hits like “Ghost”, “Boy With Luv” feat BTS or “Without Me”the young lady who has just celebrated its 25 years has become an artist, must in a few years. For her new title, the singer said to have inspired the character of Clementine played by actress Kate Winslet in the film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”, what to give birth to a video especially enchanting…

Directed by Dania Vital, the clip takes fans of Halsey visit an aquarium. Decor very simple and at the same time, very relaxing, what paste perfectly with the words of his song. To add a little spice, she invited his younger brother Sevian Frangipane to dance with her history, perhaps to show that she can count on the support of his family. Recently, the star has announced the release of his new album titled Maniac for the January 17, 2020, a good way to start a new year that already looks promising…