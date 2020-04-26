Halsey confides about his addictions – Actu Halsey

Halsey and his report to the drug

Many will say that this is inevitable, or that the risks of the trade. Others will say that it is possible to have a career without falling into these excesses (and they are still, fortunately, the majority of the show). It is still the case that when it is powered on the front of the media scene, while one was not yet 20 years old, the success can quickly you get up to the head and make you live experiences extreme. This is what happened to the singer Halsey, the one that we are often reduced to Pink for his rebellious side. Barely revealed to the public through his videos posted on the web, the U.s. does not hesitate to discuss its report to the drug. In an interview in 2015, the interpreter of the hit “Clementine” says “me, I went into my phase of sex, drugs and confusion existential when I was 17 years old”. Three years later, photos of the star in the process of snorting a white powder (probably cocaine) are broadcast in the tabloids and fuel the buzz about the fact that Halsey is using drugs.

The confessions of the singer

In life, there are two categories of people: those who make mistakes and who take, some who are but choose to hide. Clearly, Halsey belongs to the first category. During various recent interviews, the former companion of the singer Yungblud returns with franchise on his wanderings past. Better, it says not to use drugs or strong alcohol. After having been interned on two occasions to fight against his addictions, the singer seems to have decided to take their life in hand to solve this problem.

Bipolar disorders

If you’re a fan of Halsey, no doubt you know already that the american singer suffers from bipolar disorder. For many years, the interpreter of “Without Me” alternate between phases of depression and boredom with phases that are more happy. There is no doubt that this disease could have an impact on the addictions of Halsey. Today at the head of a lucrative business, the singer was, however, able to impose a rhythm of life that is more virtuous not to fall into its through.

Halsey as Justin Bieber

Halsey is not the only artist to dare to take the floor to speak about his addictions. In September 2019, Justin Bieber was posting a message on the social networks in which he was revealed to have consumed hard drugs. For the interpreter of “Sorry”, the access “everything and anything” and “the absence of a guard-crazy” combined with the celebrity has accelerated the descent into the underworld. Fortunately, the Canadian has managed to get out after a long musical break to meet his fans and start a family.