Halsey confirms her romance with Evan Peters

Halsey has confirmed her romance with Evan Peters.

The interpreter of ‘Without Me’ was invited on the set of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ when the actor from’ American Horror Story’ came out of nowhere to frighten him, while Halsey discussed the Halloween costumes that Evan and she had worn a few days earlier.

Halsey joked with Ellen: “You got me distracted with the question about my boyfriend. (…) I do not know what is fear, and talk about my boyfriend to the tv or that.”

The couple was actually appeared hand in hand a few days previously during the celebration of the 100th episode of the series ‘American Horror Story’, confirming already part of their relationship in their matching costumes of Sonny and Cher.

In addition, the ex-boyfriend of Halsey, the singer Yungblud, had recently confided that their breakup was “mutual”, noting that they were still “good friends”.

The artist of 22 years had shared: “My ex-girlfriend and I are good friends now. It was a rupture mutual. It was too busy.”

Halsey herself went on Twitter to clarify some things about their separation.

She had said: “Sometimes. People separate themselves and that’s all. That’s not to say that one has deceived the other, or that something horrible happened.

“Sometimes. It happens. Because life constantly changes. And the adults remain friends and go on to something else.”

She had then added: “Now you are aware. (sic)”

The rumors about a possible romance between Halsey and Evan Peters have started when the lovebirds were spotted together in Sherman Oaks, California, and a source had shared at the time: “Halsey and Evan were at Sweet Butter Cafe in Sherman Oaks. They had absolutely the air of a couple.

“They ate together and Halsey laughed during the entire lunch. When they left the restaurant, they enlaçaient.”