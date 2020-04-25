Halsey crops a fan in the middle of a concert, she expressed on Instagram – Actu Halsey

Halsey doesn’t let ! The singer has not appreciated the behavior of its fans during one of his concerts. Indeed, while it occurs in Miami for the concert pre-game, the Super Bowla person in the room has not stopped screaming the name of her ex boy-friend, G-Eazy.

But the artist does not let himself be destabilized and immediately responded to the fan : “If you say G-Eazy is still a p*tain times, I’m out of the building”. Before adding : “You wouldn’t disrespect it like that to my own concert”. And that’s not all, once the representation is complete, Halsey was again expressed over this incident on Instagram.