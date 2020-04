Saturday night, Halsey and Evan Peters were in new output. The couple went to the cemetery Hollywood Forever, Hollywood, where took place the evening of the 100th episode ofAmerican Horror Story.

The lovers are shown together on the photocall. This time, Halsey and Evan were awarded for their costumes, reforming the duo Sonny & Cher, Sonny Bono and his ex-wife Cher.

Before meeting Evan Peters, Halsey was in a relationship with the rapper G-Eazy. Their romance came to an end in October 2018.