HALSEY DREAMS OF COLLABORATING WITH HARRY STYLES AND GRIMES

on the occasion of the release of her first poetry book entitled “I Would Leave Me If I Could”, Halsey gave an interesting interview to Vogue.

The singer has told a lot about herself and her music, including which artists she dreams of collaborating with.

“I would really like to work with Grimes because I love her and have always loved her – Halsey replies – I am also his biggest fan. I would also like to collaborate with Harry Styles. I loved his latest record. I am so proud of him not only as fans but also as a colleague. He’s a real one. I think we could create something really interesting together. “

During the interview with the famous magazine, Halsey also talked about the possibility of making a punk rock album in the future.

“I really want to do it, but it must come naturally. I never sat and said ‘Ok, I want to do this kind of hard’. The kind of album you alone. When that time comes, it will happen. In the end, I definitely need to do it, because I’m starting to get old from anguish and punk. “

Halsey has already approached this musical genre, as evidenced by the recent collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly in the single “Forget Me Too”.