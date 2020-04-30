Halsey dress, ultra perforated, Cara Delevingne hand in the hand of Ashley Benson

The most beautiful stoles will succeed on the catwalks Fashion Week in new york, and until September 14, 2019. But, of course, on such occasions, it is fashionable not to have an eye on the fashion shows. Who come to admire the new collections from designer label DKNY, a long list of tops have started the fire in the streets the u.s. and on the photocalls. Kendall Jenner has changed fifteen times held throughout the day, stealing the spotlight from Alessandra Ambrosio, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders or Suki Waterhouse. As to the singer Halsey, she had made the bold choice of a long black dress lace-up, slotted… from the bottom up.

Torque flagship of the show : Cara Delevingne and her sweetheart Ashley Benson. Hand in hand, the romantic past of the podium for the festivities which were held at St. Ann’s Warehouse – institution of performance the artistic neighborhood of Brooklyn – to celebrate 30 years of DKNY. In crop top white, black pants and high tail, the model and actress of 27 years did not come only for the cooing in backstage… but also to introduce the exclusive concert that Halsey was going to give, following the DJ set of the Martinez Brothers. “I am very very happy to be on stage to introduce you to one of my very good friends“, she announced, the smile on his lips, as recounted in theEvening Standard.

After being betrothed to Saint-Tropez, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson were married on August 3, 2019 at Las Vegas. “I don’t want to be too discrete so that nobody thinks that I’m ashamed of something, the reasons for the heroine of Carnival Raw in the columns of the magazine It. But I’ve never been in a relationship where everything is so public. This relationship seemed to be different. We had arrived at a point where we had to keep things secret, to stop this unwanted attention. Now, I tell myself that I must be proud.“