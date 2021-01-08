HALSEY EXPLAINED HOW SHE GOT THROUGH THE END WITH G-EAZY ALSO THANKS TO MAKE-UP

Can the trick give us a dose of optimism and courage? Yes, according to Halsey!

The singer has recently launched her beauty brand called About-Face and explained how makeup has given her a hand in the darkest moments after the end of the story with G-Eazy. She and the rapper had been together for a year between 2017 and 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

” I was on tour and I was going through a really bad breakup in public. I was crying, crying, and crying. I was really embarrassed to have to go on stage and have to be sexy, cool, and empowering, knowing that every person in the audience had probably read some tabloid gossip. about me, “he told Byrdie.com.

So she relied on makeup, changing her exterior but also interior: ” I took a deep breath, looked in the mirror and got ready … as if I was going to war. Once I put on my makeup, I wasn’t crying anymore “.

With her beauty line, Halsey now wants to embrace natural beauty: ” I think nowadays we talk about make-up to transform who you are or correct something. But I love make-up as an art. I admire the skills it takes to make corrections. with makeup but, being someone who has spent a long time looking different, I feel relieved to be able to look at myself and say, ‘Hey this is your face, there’s nothing you can do about it. So you better love it, it’s the only one you have “.