CELEBRITIES

HALSEY EXPLAINED HOW SHE GOT THROUGH THE END WITH G-EAZY ALSO THANKS TO MAKE-UP

Posted on

Can the trick give us a dose of optimism and courage? Yes, according to Halsey!

The singer has recently launched her beauty brand called About-Face and explained how makeup has given her a hand in the darkest moments after the end of the story with G-Eazy. She and the rapper had been together for a year between 2017 and 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

” I was on tour and I was going through a really bad breakup in public. I was crying, crying, and crying. I was really embarrassed to have to go on stage and have to be sexy, cool, and empowering, knowing that every person in the audience had probably read some tabloid gossip. about me, “he told Byrdie.com.

So she relied on makeup, changing her exterior but also interior: ” I took a deep breath, looked in the mirror and got ready … as if I was going to war. Once I put on my makeup, I wasn’t crying anymore “.

With her beauty line, Halsey now wants to embrace natural beauty: ” I think nowadays we talk about make-up to transform who you are or correct something. But I love make-up as an art. I admire the skills it takes to make corrections. with makeup but, being someone who has spent a long time looking different, I feel relieved to be able to look at myself and say, ‘Hey this is your face, there’s nothing you can do about it. So you better love it, it’s the only one you have “.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

141
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian “regrets” her rude behavior with Kris Jenner

130
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

125
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

123
CELEBRITIES

Chris Evans to play Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie

120
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

86
CELEBRITIES

Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen to move to “Billionaires’ Bunker”

85
CELEBRITIES

Selena Gomez ends “Selena vs. Hailey” narrative

83
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lopez stars in the movie The Cipher

83
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise starts his vacation today and resumes filming in January

77
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

To Top