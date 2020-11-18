HALSEY FOUND “THE COURAGE” TO GET OUT OF AN UNHEALTHY RELATIONSHIP AFTER THE TRAGIC DEATH OF MAC MILLER

Halsey recalled his friend and colleague Mac Miller, who unfortunately passed away in September 2018 at the age of 26, to tell how that sad event affected his life.

” It’s a terrible thing to say because I think it gives a positive connotation to an atrocious and tragic event, but it gave me the courage and faith to leave the relationship I was in, ” said the 26-year-old, interviewed on the Armchair Expert podcast.

The death of Mac Miller due to an accidental overdose made her understand that she was on a dangerous path: ” He showed me the reality and I needed it, I think the same thing probably happened to other people. I was lucky enough to find myself in a position to say, “Okay, I don’t want to ruin my life.” I never expected to see some people I knew, loved and lost, go down a spiral so aggressively and quickly. I recognized that spiral early on and I said to myself: ‘Now I know’ “.

He went on to say that at the time he was with someone who used drugs: ” And as a result, I expressed love by taking drugs together. There was also a lot of infidelities. I thought: ‘If I don’t do it with you, you will do it with somebody else, then you’ll go to bed together and I’ll take you back anyway because that’s how it works between us. ‘ ”

Meanwhile, she struggled with bipolar disorder which did not make her see things as they were: “I could barely control my emotions and found myself trying to control the emotions of a person who did not think with logic. I questioned. my perception of reality “.

At that point, she decided to end the relationship, began a path of sobriety, and sought help for bipolar disorder: ” I removed myself from that situation. I was finally able to find stability. My life has changed .”

Halsey concluded by recalling how much she loved and loves Mac Miller’s music, explaining that she appreciated the fact that she always ” wrote responsibly “, without romanticizing negative situations.

The singer did not mention the ex-boyfriend in question, but it is assumed that it may be the rapper G-Eazy. Their story ended in October 2018.

Then he dated singer Yungblud and actor Evan Peters. He is currently single.