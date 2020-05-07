Halsey : his startling revelations about her miscarriage

She is 23 years old and has decided to put all the chances on his side to have a child, a day. The american singer Halsey, sharing his daily life with endometriosis and she has testified in the american show “The Doctors “on 28 April last. It is first of all back on the long months of suffering before a diagnosis is made. The doctors give him at the time to suggest that it is too sensitive and that it creates “fake” symptoms. This will speak to many women : in February 2016, you had been extremely numerous to write to us tell us about the pain, omnipresent, exams to repeat, sexuality complicated, the difficulties of having a child… Halsey is precisely in this case : it evokes all the operations through which it has passed and is going back on its desire to have a child.

“I was having a miscarriage in the middle of my concert. “

The singer tells in the tv show american how she came to learn she was finally pregnant… and she has done a miscarriage. “Before I could realise what this news meant to me, I was having a miscarriage in the middle of my concert. Have to continue the show, and watch these hundreds of teens in the eyes while you’re bleeding through your clothes is a horrible feeling “, she thought with emotion. “I never want to have to make this choice, do what I love, or not being able to do so, because of this disease “, she added. Halsey has therefore taken the decision to freeze her oocytes. Allow to extend the fertility would be a victory over the disease. “All my life, my mother always told me : “the women in our family have fair rules, very painful”. She thought it was just something that she was doomed to live and that I was doomed to live, ” adds Halsey. Which, it, has decided to implement everything so that perhaps, one day, she could become a mother.