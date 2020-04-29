Halsey In Concert in Paris In February 2020 : Info And Reservations

Revelation pop of recent years, the appalling Halsey was preparing to move again to the capital of the Hexagon of tube power. This is a show not to miss under any pretext.

Halsey re-offer Paris in February 2020



Attention, phenomenon incoming. After being spotted on the other side of the Atlantic with concerts of madness, the young Halsey was finally pierced in France, although his name is not necessarily the most well known. His electro-pop speaks for itself, its tubes makes dance the whole world and his crazy energy makes miracles. Halsey is the revelation that the entire Earth is stripped and by luck, the next winter, the young woman will return to the French stage during a grand tour. This was already the case during his visit to previous to which she had returned the Olympia. This time, it aims higher, it is more strong and it will be so to the Dome of Paris she gives an appointment to his fans.

So it is with the “Manic Halsey World Tour “ that Halsey will delight all his fans with a concert at the Dome of Paris, Monday 17 February 2020. If you don’t want to miss this future show not to be missed, so it is now that we must take because if it was madness last year, it will be madness today. You have to play.

Information Ticket

Dates of the concert

Monday 17 February 2020 : The Dome of Paris – Paris

Prices and categories

Square gold : 84,00 €

Category 1 : 67,50 euros

Category 2 : 56,50 €

Pit : 45,50 euros

Where can I get tickets ?

