Halsey in concert live streaming

By

Laura B. · Published July 15, 2020 in 17h36

· Updated as of July 15, 2020 in 17h36

Halseythe singer pop american of 25 years, occurs in live Thursday July 16, 2020. A concert to follow live on his Youtube channel from 18h to 18h30.

Author, composer and interpreter, at the head of three studio albums, Halsey has been chosen by the glacier Magnum to be his new muse. Ice in find including and to customize the bar of ice cream brand that is located in las Marias.

Halsey he began his career in the year 2015. Since then, with her songs, she has more than 25 billion of current and has more than 12 million copies of its albums “Badlands“(2015), “Desperate Source Of Kingdom“(2017) and “MANIC“(2020).

The singer has performed in concerts throughout the world, including at Madison Square Garden in New York. It also provided the first pieces of artists such as Imagine Dragons, The Weeknd or Justin Bieber.

Thanks to its title “Without Me“, co-written by Justin Timberlake and appears on his latest album, a song 6 times platinum, Halsey became the first female artist to have had at least three songs ranked in the US Billboard 100 by 50 weeks each.

Halsey he has participated in the title “More“by The Chainsmokers.

Halsey to give you an appointment, as in youfor a mini concert to follow in the live streamingthe July 16,.