Halsey: it ensures that his next album ‘Manic’ is better than ‘Badlands’

Halsey entrusted to his fans that his next album ‘Manic’ would be much better than their album ‘Badlands’, adding that each song was unique!

The star will unveil next year the successor of his latest opus ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’, released in 2017, and she has shared a few details about this new drive with in a q & a session on Twitter this Sunday, November 10.

When a fan asked him if this new album would be better than ‘Badlands’, Halsey replied: “it is that we believe, my friends and me. it is just different. it is siiiiii real. (sic)”

And when he was asked if the album would be less ‘theatrical’ than ‘Badlands’, the beautiful explained: “Not necessarily. In a way, yes. It has a tendency to become very delusional and colorful sometimes. It’s called MANIC!!! Haha. (sic)”

Another fan then asked the singer if there would be songs such as ‘Clementine’ on ‘Manic’, and Halsey made it clear that each piece was unique.

She replied: “Not a song of the album is like another!”

In addition, the star had recently announced a massive tour, the ‘Manic World Tour’, in which she would launch to promote this new album.

‘Manic’ will be released on the 17th of next January, and the singer will start the tour in the Spanish capital, Madrid, on the 6th of February, before giving numerous concerts throughout Europe. It will then go to the Uk and will perform in Glasgow on 7 march, then in London, Dublin and Manchester. The indie rock band Pale Waves provide the first part of the star throughout his tour.

In addition, Halsey, had recently confided in the issue ‘Apple Music Beats 1’ as his album ‘Manic’ would be an album full of “anger”.