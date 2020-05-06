Halsey launches a treasure hunt in the upstream of “Nightmare”

(Relaxnews) – The new single from the Us will be released on may 17, but in the meantime she encourages her fans to leave in search of words displayed across the country.

Upstream of the release of his new title, the singer Halsey has announced on Twitter that posters that feature snippets of the lyrics of this song have been released in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago and the San Francisco bay area.

Los Angeles – Dallas – Chicago – Bay Area – New York City. I hid lyrics to NIGHTMARE in your cities. Let me know when you find ‘ em…. — h (@halsey) May 11, 2019

According to Genius, the posters displayed the following words: “Save me in your prayers”, “I’ve tasted blood and it’s sweet”, “I’m tired and angry, goal somebody should be”, “I’m no sweet dream, but I’m one hell of a night” and “That my Little lady, give us a smile.”

The posters also contain paragraphs of texts half-censored, like on the cover, it was unveiled on the 13 of may on Twitter.

“that my little lady,

give us a smile?” NIGHTMARE. May 17th pic.twitter.com/ezZogX14fz — h (@halsey) May 13, 2019

“Nightmare” will mark the return of the singer since his hit autobiographical “Without Me”, released in 2018. He should be on his next album, the previous one was released in 2017, it was titled “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom”. No other details regarding this project has not been leaked, no release date is known today.

Halsey has recently collaborated with the boys-band of K-pop BTS on “Boy with Luv”. Their clip has reached 286 million views on YouTube.