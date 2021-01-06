CELEBRITIES

HALSEY LAUNCHES ABOUT-FACE: HER LINE OF TRICKS FOR BREAKING ALL BEAUTY RULES

2021 got off to an exciting start: Halsey officially launched her beauty brand called About-Face.

The singer of ” Manic ” is veiling the products that will be part of the first collection on social networks. It looks like the 26-year-old has found a new way to share her love of high-impact makeup with fans.

From the contents that the pop star shared on Instagram, we discover that Halsey’s make-up is hyperpigmented and super sparkling.

 

Halsey revealed the news with a video of the campaign on Instagram, offering fans a preview of the first collection.

The clip begins with the singer walking across the screen in an instant obsession with super graphic eyeliner, then we see other models posing with avant-garde makeup in gorgeous shades of yellow, fuchsia, and deep cobalt blue.

Halsey wants people to forget they’re ” Instagram flawless “ and prioritize fun and creativity with their makeup.

 

The brand will launch 10 products: metallic fluid highlighters, ultra-high-hold liquid matte lipsticks, liquid eyeshadows to play with and not to be used only on the eyelids, just as seen in the campaign images.

