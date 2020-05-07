Halsey: looking back on her duet with The Chainsmokers – Actu Halsey

An immediate success

It is during the ceremony of MTV Music Awards 2016 that Halsey and The Chainsmokers interpret for the first time “Closer”. And it is a big surprise, since shortly after its release, the song is class N°1 in the United Statesin Canada and the United Kingdom, before taking a position in Europe and in many countries of the world. It is the hit of the summer that goes up to dethrone Justin Bieber, who proved a massive hit yet with “Cold Water” and “Let Me Love You”.

A video of “lyrics” to the billion views

“Closer” is not only a hit, but the video “lyrics” will reach 1.9 billion views on YouTube! The american youth recognizes herself in this version is melancholic to the sounds of electro, which describes two lovers and their reunion after 4 years of break. This song becomes the anthem of a generation, set against the backdrop of the Colorado and Arizona. Not to mention the nod to the punk band Blink-182. (Written by HREF)