CELEBRITIES

HALSEY LOOKS LIKE HAYLEY WILLIAMS FROM PARAMORE WITH HER NEW ORANGE MULLET

Posted on

Halsey just gave us a flashback from the 2000s, and it’s all thanks to her latest hair cut and color.

The singer-songwriter has posted a new selfie on Instagram showing a brand new orange mullet cut. And our thoughts immediately turn to the iconic goth punk hair that Hayley Williams of Paramore rocked on stage in the mid-2000s.

It is not clear if the new hairstyle is a wig or a real change of look created with extensions, in both cases, we are obsessed – above all by the similarity:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by paramore (@paramore)

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

192
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

160
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian received a big diamond ring from Tristan Thompson

125
CELEBRITIES

Jessie J was hospitalized with Meniere’s syndrome

117
CELEBRITIES

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers on instagram for photos published

114
CELEBRITIES

Baby Archie draws massive praise as he wishes people ‘Happy New Year’

113
CELEBRITIES

Queen Elizabeth II delivers an emotional New Year’s message

111
CELEBRITIES

Liam Payne believes “there’s a lot to come” for One Direction

109
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise invests in anti-Covid-19 set

96
CELEBRITIES

MILEY CYRUS WHO HAS A SOFT SPOT FOR HARRY STYLES IS ONE OF US

92
CELEBRITIES

EMMA ROBERTS BECAME A MOTHER: THE SON WAS BORN WITH GARRETT HEDLUND

To Top