HALSEY LOOKS LIKE HAYLEY WILLIAMS FROM PARAMORE WITH HER NEW ORANGE MULLET

Halsey just gave us a flashback from the 2000s, and it’s all thanks to her latest hair cut and color.

The singer-songwriter has posted a new selfie on Instagram showing a brand new orange mullet cut. And our thoughts immediately turn to the iconic goth punk hair that Hayley Williams of Paramore rocked on stage in the mid-2000s.

It is not clear if the new hairstyle is a wig or a real change of look created with extensions, in both cases, we are obsessed – above all by the similarity:

