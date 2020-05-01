Halsey met with the friends of his boyfriend for the first time disguised as Marilyn Manson

2020-02-27 22:30:07

Halsey was embarrassed when her boyfriend Evan Peters introduced her to his friends for the first time – because she was dressed as Marilyn Manson.

Halsey met with the friends of her boyfriend for the first time disguised as Marilyn Manson.

The actress of 25 years was not expected to be presented to his friends Evan Peter when she decided to wear a red wig electric, an eyeshadow and blue contact lenses of different colors to the Halloween – only a few weeks after they started going out together.

Speaking in the mini-series-YouTube “the Hot One”, she recalled: “I went out with my boyfriend – we had only just begun to see us.

“And I met all her friends for the first time dressed like that. He was a good sport about it. He was like,” This is my girlfriend! ” He was, like, super proud of that.

“But I was also, like, I forgot that I looked like that and, like, talk to people and they were like,” Hey … “Yeah, it was a good one.”

The pop star – who has already met with the rapper G-Eazy and the rocker Yungblud – love to go out with the actor of 33 years, because it is advantageous to have a profession different from that of her partner, because she was not talking about working all the time.

Halsey – whose real name is Ashley Frangipane – said recently: “One of my friends – another artist who has been criticized for having attended a lot of people – said: ‘Ashley, you need to live your life f *** ing and ignore what people say to you.

“And so now I keep everything for me in terms of my romantic relationships. I will say that it is good not to go out with another musician because then your work follows you everywhere.

“Now, this is my personal life, so I can go home with someone I love and spend time with them, and this is not a question of work.”

In 2016, the singer of “ Clementine ” has received a diagnosis of endometriosis, and she has admitted that the state gynecological had had a huge impact on his life, since he had originally said that this meant that she would not be able to carry a child.

She said: “I’ve been open about my struggles with my reproductive health and for a long time I thought that I could not conceive. Then I discovered that I could. My doctor has told me and the room was spinning.

“This had made me feel weak for centuries. This had an impact on my departure to the femininity. Each person with whom I went out, I should talk about it, as a warning. It was both a physical and emotional pain.”

Keywords: Halsey, Evan Peters

Return to the flow

.