Halsey pays tribute to Juice WRLD taking “Without Me” on stage – Actu Halsey

The planet of music is in mourning. Since the death of Juice WRLD, died of a heart attack on the descent of his private plane to Chicago, many artists have paid tribute to rapper 21 years old.

Among them, Halsey, who had already collaborated with the artist on the song “Without Me”. A few hours after the announcement of the death of Juice WRLD, the interpreter of the “Graveyard” wished to pay tribute to him through a moving message on Instagram: “Adorable guy. The brain the fastest in the game. Your creativity, without end. Immortal. Rest in power. I can’t even explain the sadness.”

And as she sang her last songs on the stage of the concert “Pandora Live” in Brooklyn, Halsey paid tribute to his friend using the title “Without Me”: “Life is short, we need to appreciate all the moments that we have together.”