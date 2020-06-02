Halsey provides medical assistance to people injured during the protest of George Floyd

After a weekend of protests in response to the murder of George Floydthe celebrities continue to use their platform and resources to support the movement Black Lives Matter.

Halsey, Who stood on the front line of a demonstration in Santa Monica, California this weekend, has been pictured taking care of his comrades wounded protesters.

“Do not underestimate these rubber bullets, because you said that they were” not fatal “. I had to bandage up a man who looked like his whole face has exploded today”, the 25-year-old wrote on social networks on Sunday, may 31. “So, before you say, in the comfort of your home, we exaggerate, consider the injuries that some have sustained.”

After having attended demonstrations in L. A., Halsey has advised the protesters to remain ready and take with them medical supplies, including: “Alcohol, disinfectant, gauze for excessive bleeding, gauze pads non-stick and medical tape, pads, eyes, bandages, butterfly, cold compresses, néosporine, scissors, gauze, tweezers, scissors and bandages ace.”