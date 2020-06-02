Halsey provides medical assistance to people injured during the protest of George Floyd

After a weekend of protests in response to the murder of George Floydthe celebrities continue to use their platform and resources to support the movement Black Lives Matter.
Halsey, Who stood on the front line of a demonstration in Santa Monica, California this weekend, has been pictured taking care of his comrades wounded protesters.
“Do not underestimate these rubber bullets, because you said that they were” not fatal “. I had to bandage up a man who looked like his whole face has exploded today”, the 25-year-old wrote on social networks on Sunday, may 31. “So, before you say, in the comfort of your home, we exaggerate, consider the injuries that some have sustained.”
After having attended demonstrations in L. A., Halsey has advised the protesters to remain ready and take with them medical supplies, including: “Alcohol, disinfectant, gauze for excessive bleeding, gauze pads non-stick and medical tape, pads, eyes, bandages, butterfly, cold compresses, néosporine, scissors, gauze, tweezers, scissors and bandages ace.”
In detailing his experience at the event, Halsey said that she did not know “how to articulate the horrors of today.”
“(National guard) + officers firing bullets into a crowd to its knees”, she has written. “We don’t have enough doctors on the ground on our side. I treated the wounds with which I am not qualified. There is so much blood shed. If you have medical training, go-y + periphery relief.”
“And if you are an ally of white that will stand up and shout and annoy the officers, and NG, and then hide behind the black body when the shots will start to shoot you,” she added. “You could not understand the slightest bravery of the Blacks in the first line. Thank you to all those who stayed
Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, was accompanied by 22 years Yungblud during the events of this weekend in L. A.
“I have to say that @halsey u was amazing today. u acted without fear and with altruism” wrote the artist on the social networks about Halsey. “You were so brave and inspiring. When innocent people have been unlawfully injured, you were there with a medical kit that bandaged. You have not thought of you for a moment. I am proud to know you.”
In response, Halsey also thanked Yungblud with. “And a big thank you to staff at @yungblud who literally ran exposed in front of bullets to shoot the wounded in safety without even thinking twice”, she has written.