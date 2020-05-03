Halsey re-enlist for DKNY – ladepeche.fr

(Relaxnews) – After celebrating the 30th anniversary of DKNY with great fanfare last autumn, the american singer Halsey gives cover for the spring season 2020 lending his traits to the collection #DKNYCALLING.

Again this season, Halsey highlights its close ties with the city of New York, personal and professional, paying homage at the same time to the roots and to the DNA of the brand of ready-to-wear DKNY. Results in a dynamic campaign and full of energy putting emphasis on the timeless pieces and the locker room urban of the new collection.

If The Martinez Brothers were at the heart of the overall fall campaign DKNY the side of Halsey, american artist, is this time joined by model David Alexander Flinn. The two protagonists, who form a duo modern and rebellious, have been photographed, filmed, and styled by a team 100% of women made up of Zoey Grossman, Nathalie Canguilhem, and Zoe Costello, respectively.

The first pictures depict Halsey and David Alexander Flinn in the famous new york subway system to focus on the energy, the dynamism, and the urban character of the big apple. One discovers silhouettes to casual, to sport inspiration, as a contrast looks more classic compounds of trench or costumes.