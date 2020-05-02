Halsey receives by mistake the sneakers Lil Nas X! – Actu Halsey

Halsey was amused by the situation with Lil Nas X

And for good reason, the delivery was intended for another person. Halsey was quickly noticed at the opening of his order. In the box was actually the model of sneakers she wanted, but the size was not good. In a video posted on social networks, it explains the situation very funny.

These famous things were meant for the singer Lil Nas X. The interpreter of “Old Town Road” also fell for this original model. But of course, the two singers are not the best shoe size. Halsey is so fun to compare the immense size of things with parts of his body. A difference that has amused internet users.