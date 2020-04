Halsey, in a duo with Min Yoongi BTS

“SUGA’s Interlude” is the third single from “Manic”, the upcoming album of Halsey. After a first collaboration with the Korean group on the hit “Boy With Luv“, american artist, reveals a song full of sweetness.

This new song tells the fact of falling in love with the music and the event to make it last this love because of the functioning of the music industry.