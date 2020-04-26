Halsey reveals the music video for “You should be sad” – Actu Halsey

Halsey returned in force for the year 2020! The famous singer will unveil the 17 January next year his new album entitled “Manic”. And in order to wait his fans, the artist has unveiled a brand new song called “Your should be sad”.

Through the words of the title, Halsey evokes, once again, stories of the heart: “Oh, I feel so sorry, I feel so sad/ I tried to help you, it just made you mad/ And I had no warning about who you are/ I’m just glad I made it out without breaking down/ And then ran so fucking far/ That you would never ever touch me again”, performer-t-it.

The clip, shared on YouTube this January 10, 2020, portrays the artist in his little outfit, such as a reverse cowgirl. Performed by Colin Tilley, the video has already been viewed nearly 500,000 times.

Halsey, and “Manic” coming soon

The album, “Manic” is already highly anticipated by fans. The album will contain sixteen tracks including “Graveyard”, “Without Me,” or “Clementine”.

Halsey has also decided to surround yourself with other artists for this musical project the image of Suga of BTS group classes for the song “Suga’s Interlude” and Alanis Morissette for “Alanis’ Interlude’.