Halsey: “Clementine”, a song very delicate

The particular voice of Halsey, with a musical accompaniment, while softness gives the title “Clementine”. The singer of 25 years reveals its flaws: “I’d like to tell you that my sky is not blue, it is an overflowing rain, and in my world, the people in the street don’t know my name”.

In the video, Halsey evolves with his brother in an aquarium. A closed taking in which Halsey reveals another facet of his talent: dancing.