Halsey reveals the tracklist of his album scheduled for January 2020 – Actu Halsey

The end of the year 2019 is conducive to new musical projects. While other artists reveal a number of previously unreleased tracks such as The Weeknd, Camila Cabello or Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, the singer Halsey is also ready to make an album.

Very active on social networks, the interpreter of “Without Me” has listed all the titles taken from this album entitled “Manic”. Therefore, there will be twenty pieces: “Ashley”, “Clementine”, “GraveYard”, “You Should Be Sad”, “Forever”, “I Hate Everybody”, “3 AM”, “Without Me”, “Finally/ Beautiful Stranger”, “the Killing Boys”, “More” or “Still Learning” and “929”