Halsey said the new World Trade Center should collapse

Pitchfork is a publication known for discussing the music in a style that is dry and sarcastic – even when they compliment an artist. A review mixed review from Pitchfork has led Halsey to call for the destruction of the World Trade Center. Here’s how it happened.

Halsey in Santa Monica, California | Christopher Polk / . for MTV

Pitchfork has harsh words for Halsey

The last album of Halsey is called Manic. He has received a note slightly positive 6.5 out of 10, Rawiya Kameir from Pitchfork. However, as usual, Pitchfork has treated his work with a certain derision.

Here’s what Kameir has said about the collaboration of Halsey with Alanis Morisette. “Although Manic presents the vision of Halsey on a handful of genres – pop-R & B brooder reminiscent of his early work; alt-rock-lite that matches his personality; the country-weird pop will surely find a home on some segments of the pop radio – a big part has the same reflective surface and, at certain moments, the depth of an oil spill. The collaboration of Morissette “ Alanis ‘Interlude’ ‘, which refers to “ Your body is a wonderland’ ‘from John Mayer, is almost too irritating to bear: “ Your p * ssy is a wonderland’ ‘, the pair twists, infinitely more times than necessary . This is a low point for someone who is sometimes a writer, composer and intelligent. “

Although the review was not entirely positive, it complements Halsey. The last paragraph of the review says: “Despite some missteps, the appeal of Halsey, is clear: it is a period peculiarly hard to be a young, and she is warmly in phase with this reality.”

Halsey has more harsh words for Pitchfork

Halsey occurs in Mexico city, Mexico | Victor Chavez / .

Although the evaluation of Halsey by Pitchfork has some nuance, Halsey dismissed Pitchfork without ambiguity. Yahoo! Money reports that she has tweeted: “The sub-soil with which they run P * tchfork can it already collapse?”

In all situations, his words seem to conflict. However, a tweet by Halsey, was particularly incendiary given the location of the offices of Pitchfork: One World Trade Center. The One World Trade Center has been created in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks against New York.

Many have found this comment distasteful. Ben Kesslen, a journalist, tweeted: “I’ve lost my head thinking of the person of the team of Halsey, which was to tell him that she had to call the collapse of One World Trade.” Fans and critics have felt the same thing.

How it has responded to the controversy

Halsey arriving at the 33rd annual rebate price ARIA 2019 | Mark Metcalfe / .

According to Vulture, Halsey didn’t mean no harm. In fact, she did not know that the offices of Pitchfork were located at One World Trade Center. She deleted the tweet and apologized.

Her apology read as follows: “it ABSOLUTELY was removed after having realized this. was just trying to make a joke! Zero damage expected. I was just thinking that I could push back with the same passive aggression and distance with which they were pushing the artists! Clearly a misunderstanding

However, Halsey seemed to later dismiss the whole situation. She tweeted, “click on the waste bait”. It has provided no context for the tweet, but some have seen as his evaluation of the controversy of the One World Trade Center.

Halsey is an artist relatively new. As with any artist, who has spent a few years in the business, she has a lot to learn. I hope she has learned not to call the collapse of One World Trade Center.