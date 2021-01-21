HALSEY SENT A PERSONALIZED CAKE TO OLIVIA RODRIGO TO CONGRATULATE ON THE SUCCESS OF “DRIVERS LICENSE”

The value of a great artist is also measured by how much he is able to publicly support friends and colleagues, especially if they are singers at the beginning of their careers.

One of these is definitely Halsey, who congratulated Olivia Rodrigo on the success of her single “driver’s license” by sending her a personalized cake.

It is appropriate to say … but the sweetness ?!

.@Halsey sends @Olivia_Rodrigo a customized cake to congratulate her on the success of “drivers license.” pic.twitter.com/IUKNEZW7NT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 18, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer of Filipino origins considered the next big thing in pop music. Right now his song “driver’s license” is very popular! In the US and UK, it tops the charts and is number one of all major digital platforms.