CELEBRITIES

HALSEY SENT A PERSONALIZED CAKE TO OLIVIA RODRIGO TO CONGRATULATE ON THE SUCCESS OF “DRIVERS LICENSE”

Posted on

The value of a great artist is also measured by how much he is able to publicly support friends and colleagues, especially if they are singers at the beginning of their careers.

One of these is definitely Halsey, who congratulated  Olivia Rodrigo on the success of her single  “driver’s license” by sending her a personalized cake.

It is appropriate to say … but the sweetness ?!

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer of Filipino origins considered the next big thing in pop music. Right now his song “driver’s license” is very popular! In the US and UK, it tops the charts and is number one of all major digital platforms.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

296
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

276
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

226
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

204
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

164
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

145
CELEBRITIES

The queen has learned the technological advances in the current pandemic

134
CELEBRITIES

Robbie Williams to launch his own brand of cookies

131
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

112
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA GRANDE AND THE INCREDIBLE CASE OF SANDALS WITH SOCKS IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER

109
CELEBRITIES

Miley Cyrus proposes to have a threesome with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

To Top