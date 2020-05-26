Halsey sings of her heartbreak

More than a few days before the release of Maniacthe new opus of Hasley. Check out “You Should Be Sad”, his new single on aficia.

It would be a global phenomenon if the career ofHalsey had exploded in France and in Europe, but this is surprisingly not yet the case. However, many of its titles culminate at the top of the charts across the Atlantic.

It was still the case of the recent “Without Me”, “Clementine” and the same “Graveyard” precisely extracts of the new album Maniac expected to be in stores on January 17,. The three of them, they accumulate near 400 million views on YouTube.

A femme fatale !

The promotion leaves now place the piece “You Should Be Sad”. It vacillates between the genres of country, pop ballad, mid-tempo, all with beautiful guitars for the rock-edgy song.

Produced by Greg Kurstin (Sia, Pink, Adele…), the song speaks once again of the frustrations that may have Halsey about his previous love relationship : “Because you’re not half the man you think you are, And you can’t fill the lack of you with money, drugs and cars / I am so happy to have never had a baby with you”.

Halsey seems to want to go to the front and shows it perfectly in the clip where she is more femme fatale than ever in his little outfit lightweight… We love !

Check out the clip “You Should Be Sad” to Halsey :