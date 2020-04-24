Halsey talks John Mayer Friendship & More in Hot Ones Interview

Welcome to the fifth wheel, Halsey.
On Thursday, the singer has joined First We Feast’s Hot Ones a-list stars with an interview with inflamed. The sides of the host Sean Evans, Halsey has put his strength to the test by perusing 10 chicken wings, each hotter than the previous one. With each wing came to a question that is just as hot, which allowed the singer “Without Me” to cover everything from his new album Maniac to the famous names that make up his inner circle.
“You know, I have no problem to walk on stage at Madison Square Garden”, she explained to Evans before diving into the scenes. “But if I have to sing in front of, like, 15 people, I sweat. So, this is one of those occasions. You know, my album just came out. You would think that this would be the priority in my mind. But instead of that, I’ve not been able to stop thinking about it for a week. “
Still on the subject of his third studio album, Halsey spoke of the decision to include a buddy John Mayerof the voice mail as an outro to his song “3am”, explaining that the investment has made the perfect sequence in his single “Without me”.
“In fact, I’ve done it in a selfish way”, she admitted. “It was for myself. The voice mail comes on just before” Without me “appears on the disc and John called me the week of its release and told me:” It’s going to be your biggest song. “And I said to myself: “of course.” And he was right. Then, I had to offer him. “
Halsey added: “So, the fact that after this song, we were to introduce ‘Without Me’ with this small note with your voice, it gives it, like, I don’t know – it gives the album that is, like, a self-awareness. This gives him a personality, somehow. “
Mayer is not the only name that was dropped in the interview. While Halsey and Evans dropped the following week, gave it to his other friend musical Shawn Mendes, which is a Hot Ones alum, a cry. “I love Shawn Mendes”, “rise”. “Isn’t he the guy the most kind? The kid the more sweet. These are the Canadians, dude. I don’t know what they are doing down there.”
Changing speed, Evans has presented the segment “Explain That Gram”, where he dives in accounts Instagram of celebrities to weigh in on their publications interesting. He presented to the Halsey, a snapshot in time for Halloween, where she dressed in a Marilyn Manson by donning a red wig electric, an eyeshadow and blue contact lenses of different colors. This marked the first Halloween that she celebrated with her boyfriend Evan Peterswith that she started to come out at the beginning of the month.
“I went out with my boyfriend – we had only just begun to see us”, she recalls. “And I met all her friends for the first time dressed like this. He was a good sport about it. He was like,” this is my girlfriend! “Like, he was, like, super proud of that. But I was also, like, I forgot that I looked like that and, like, I was talking to the people and they said to themselves: “Hey …” Yes, it was a good thing. ”
See if Halsey can get to The Last Dab without losing her composure in the video above!