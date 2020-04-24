Halsey talks John Mayer Friendship & More in Hot Ones Interview

Welcome to the fifth wheel, Halsey.

On Thursday, the singer has joined First We Feast’s Hot Ones a-list stars with an interview with inflamed. The sides of the host Sean Evans, Halsey has put his strength to the test by perusing 10 chicken wings, each hotter than the previous one. With each wing came to a question that is just as hot, which allowed the singer “Without Me” to cover everything from his new album Maniac to the famous names that make up his inner circle.

“You know, I have no problem to walk on stage at Madison Square Garden”, she explained to Evans before diving into the scenes. “But if I have to sing in front of, like, 15 people, I sweat. So, this is one of those occasions. You know, my album just came out. You would think that this would be the priority in my mind. But instead of that, I’ve not been able to stop thinking about it for a week. “