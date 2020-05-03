Halsey: that tells the story of her song “Roman Holiday” ? – Actu Halsey

A love story

If there’s a theme that particularly affects the fans, the amourettes of vacation. And this is the theme addressed by Halsey in “Roman Holiday“. The singer remembers his first moments with her boyfriend. In particular, those of their many reunions, which have been recorded by her parents on numerous occasions. But no matter, Halsey is crazy in love with this young man that makes him feel butterflies in the belly. Halsey evokes a feeling that we’ve all been through: a love of a holiday that ends brutally.

The album “Badlands”

“Badlands“is the first album of Halsey. It is released in June 2015. This is the album that has made known to the public at large, even if the singer already had a little fame. The single “Ghost” is the first single of his album. Four months later, she released the single “New Americana”, then “Colors”. The first album of Halsey has sold more than 330,000 copies.