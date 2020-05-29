Halsey : The clip You Should Be Sad preview of his next album Manic unveiled

While Rare of Selena Gomez is a success in the line of its old albums, Halsey prepares also his return. After unveiling numerous singles from his next project, Maniacas “Without Me”, “Graveyard” or “Finally // Beautiful Stranger” it lifts the veil on a new title. “You Should Be Sad” is the last extract of the disk and in order to do things well, the singer, 25, has offered visual as well licked to his fans. Sexy outfit and choreography sexy Christina Aguilera in “Dirrty” and a tribute to Shania Twain, then, can be seen in the video clip.

Halsey returns a new time with a song break where she does not hesitate to put in place a ex unable to engage seriously. “When it was necessary that I should write, I told myself that I was going to do an album highlighting my anger.” she said in the microphone of Zane Lowe a few months ago before continuing “But I’m not upset. I was very excited. I am in the process of closing a chapter of my life thanks to this disc and I really need to put a final end to these stories.” Manic will be available on January 17th and Halsey will be coming on the 17th of February in France, in order to present it to the Dome of Paris. Tickets are still on sale here. Otherwise, its great friends BTS will soon be back with Map of the Soul : 7.