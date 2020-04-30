Halsey: the music serves as therapy for his bipolar disorder – Actu Halsey

You are probably familiar with Halsey. The young singer aged 24 years, is known for his hits “Without Me”, “Bad at Love” or “Castle”. But if everything seems to smile at the artist on the front of the stage, in the shadow, planetary star has faced health concerns. Ashley Nicolette Frangipane his real name was actually diagnosed at the age of 17, bipolar disorders, associated with episodes of major depression.

The music she has been able to regain the smile, and a certain degree of stability. The interpreter of “Nightmare” has recently confided in an interview for Cosmopolitan about this disease that eats away at: “I have a bipolar disorder and I’m bored a lot, very quickly. Music is this thing on which I can focus all my energy chaotic, and this is not a vacuum that does not love me in return.”

Halsey interned in a psychiatric hospital

It is often difficult for an artist to confront the impacts created by celebrity. To cope with his anxieties, the singer has even been imprisoned of his own free will on two occasions in a psychiatric hospital: “It was my choice. Nobody has been able to. I am not ashamed to talk about it today”, she had also confided to Rolling Stone.