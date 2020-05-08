Halsey : The pop star, spotted in the process of snorting a powder suspect on a yacht

The smile on his lips, one that had been noticed in 2014 by singing covers on YouTube sported a new hair cut that is difficult to miss. Farewell, long brown hair braided, Ashley Nicolette Frangipane (its unlikely real name) was cut short and opted for the platinum blonde.

When this output is very lively, Halsey was also accompanied by one who shares his life for the past few months, the rapper G-Eazy (28 years old). In great shape, the lovebirds have been seen to hobnob with their friends before climbing aboard a jet-ski.

In an interview in August 2015 magazine Billboard, Halsey had briefly referred to his report (supposedly passed) to the drug. “I am 20 years old, but I feel I have 40 years. The children with whom I grew up leave to attend the university, have plans at three in the bathroom and inhale the beer, but I went through my phase of sex, drugs and confusion existential when I was 17 years old“, she entrusted.

In January 2014, she had been more direct on Twitter. “I don’t take drugs, I am drugs“, she wrote. A quote borrowed from Salvator Dali who had had these words in an interview conducted in 1982 with the Spanish journalist Paloma Chamorro.