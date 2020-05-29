Halsey wants to become a lawyer – Actu Halsey

Halsey will she become a lawyer? According to some messages posted on social networks, all for to believe that the singer wants to change career. It all happened on Instagram. Then someone responded to one of its publications by asking: “Why is it that you study the Constitution ? A particular reason or just curiosity?”

Wait no more, the interpreter of “Graveyard” hastened to answer: “I study for the bar exam!”. A Simple joke or a real project, for now the fans of Halsey are unable to differentiate the true from the false…

Halsey, a committed artist

For many, if Halsey was beginning studies to become a lawyer, it would not be surprising, having regard to the commitments of the singer. Since the beginning of his career, the artist has campaigned for many causes. The last in date was for the day of the Earth. On Instagram, she has published a series of photos of her pretty bare, with a comment: “NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTIOIN ! Happy Earth day! I encourage all followers considered how you can live more sustainably”.

In her post, she encourages her fans to change their small daily gestures in order to adapt to a more eco-friendly.