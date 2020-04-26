Halsey: what is endometriosis, the disease from which she suffers? – Actu Halsey

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is defined medically by the presence of uterine lining outside of the uterus. In fact, endometriosis may be responsible for pain (including in relation to menstruation) and infertility problems. Women with endometriosis have problems to become pregnant. Although progress has occurred in this area (particularly thanks to the stars that bear witness on this disease), endometriosis remains today a gynecological disease which is misunderstood. There are several views in particular on the factors responsible for its appearance.

The announcement of his illness

It is on the social networks and for the first time in 2016 as the singer Halsey spoke of his illness. In a long message to his fans, and more broadly to all women, the performer of the hit “Clementine” wanted to share his daily difficulties, and support all those who are in the same situation : “If you have endometriosis, know that you are not alone. I know the suffering, the sadness that go with it. I know what it’s like to feel trapped and weakened, ( … ), worrying about the possibility of never being able to have children.” The singer, however, reveals a certain kind of relief at the announcement of the diagnosis, asked “after years of suffering, to be folded in two behind-the-scenes to cause pain, to swallow her tears in the air”.

A miscarriage in the middle of a concert

This is the other big announcement made by Halsey after he revealed that she was suffering from endometriosis. In the middle of a concert, the one that is going to live a new tour in 2020 had a miscarriage where she interpreted one of his many hits. On stage, Halsey realized that it was starting to bleed under her clothes while she was unaware of even being pregnant. It is not to have to relive this situation that the competitor of Pink for the title of singer rebel wished to engage in a fight against endometriosis.

His fight against endometriosis

It is on Instagram, via the publication of a cliché-heavy, meaning that Halsey has wanted to witness his fight against the disease. Installed on a hospital bed, the singer is rumored to have undergone several interventions in order, hope she treat the endometriosis from which she suffers. We learn also in 2018 than Halsey is planning to freeze her oocytes for the disposition of the ovarian reserve and preserve fertility. Many are now waiting to know the evolution of the disease and hope to learn one day pregnancy of their favorite singer.