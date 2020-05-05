Halsey, worshipped by the BTS, it receives a special gift on their part for a concert (VIDEO)

If there’s one thing we adored this year 2019, it is the friendship that has developed between Halsey and the BTS. The artists are to the origin, to melty, one of the best collaborations of the year : “Boy With Luv”. The group of K-pop has in mind to make a special gift to their friend singer as she showed up in the fifth episode of the mini-series Road to Manic on YouTube. “The first time we performed “Boy With Luv” together, I made a joke about the fact that they have all of the pickups brilliant, and that how I felt ostracized by report to it.” she says to the camera before resuming “And they offered me my own micro brilliant… It was really a nice attention, it is really great to be able to use it.”

The singer has also wished to make a few Christmas gifts for the boys. "Each year for my little brothers, I make socks for Christmas gifts." The images this time are heartbreaking to watch, and allows us to better understand the relationship between the artists. At the beginning of the month of December, Halsey has revealed the tracklist of his next album Manic planned for 17th January. Some songs from the disk have been written in collaboration with other artists such as Suga of BTS. "Suga's Interlude" that is already available on all platforms of streaming.