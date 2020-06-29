Hamid Drake and Michael Zerang have been

The organizers do not want to give in to the limitations related to this nasty virus. They have maintained the concert, the live-streaming website Twitch TV (which is, therefore, accessible through the Network in all parts) ; they asked the live viewers a contribution of$ 10, and put the day of today this live recording free to listen to.

As one can imagine, the music here is superb. No effect, without emphasis, skill and impressive as it all seems so simple. And dancing without control, and the skin of singing, and revels.

Before the set in yes, an image : the instruments, not of a musician, but the music of the duo, recorded in advance. We wonder if the concert is going to be, but it is not.

More than five minutes later, the two drummers on the stage. All the set during the face-to-face, they are going to play more or less the same instruments. Start with the congas, with a tom in addition Zerang. A rarity : the sounds seem to have been reversed during assembly. Rhythms primitive, essential, haunting, and the changes in the quasi-melodic in the two small percussion Michael Zerang.

And then they take the timbrel (around 30:00), Hamid Drake adding his voice to the song, quasi-african. Economy of gestures, on the one hand, the dance of tambourine in the other, to vibrate the small dishes. Fragments of phrases, onomatopoeia, the scansions of voice, and then a regular rhythm of trance, accompanied by interjections. Difficult to stay seated and still. A moment of magic, and irresistible. But at the end of this piece, the silence of the room, remembers the circumstances.

The change of the frame : a still image that is needed for a table to be geometric in shades of ochre and brown. It is a cloth on a door, which opens to a Hamid Drake, a little intimidated (44:00) to read a poem written in 1935 by Langston Hughesfor Blacks, the Indians, the immigrants, the marginalized, for all, in fact (as I understood), with a title that resonates eerily today : “Let America be America again” ! A text of a half-sung, half-spoken, has been used with an interiority, powerful, with the hands behind the back… except when he speaks of freedom, and then ends in a sigh !

Back to the music. Metallic resonances by Michael Zerang in the face of his farm, and then his companion joined him. The sound is this time correctly lateralized, although there is a slight time lag. Chips, cracklings, bearings of any steady pulse. It is a subtle melody of timbres, the games on the dynamics and the expansion of sounds in addition.

After an hour, at the door, with Michael Zerang this time, she wore a shawl that evokes a vague headgear. Us says Joe McPhee with the strength of the expressions of the face, the hands, not in the least shy. This is a text he wrote for the 80 years of his friend, but he said that for the first time in public.

Back on the scene with the two batteries, and this time a rhythmic assumed, with strikes from goldsmith. We cannot be separated, without party, without a dance that shakes up our timidity, in the margins of the madness ! An intense dialogue, tight, imaginative, with games in the seals, scansions.

Back of the door. Opens at our two friends with the face covered with a shawl (blink of an eye the health ? the policy ?) that come we want… a beautiful summer ! Solstice requires.

Hamid Drake – Michael Zerang (extract the video)



An intense musical pleasure by two magicians who could make us believe in a possible world, in the brotherhood.

We don’t know how long this record will remain visible on this site. Michael Zerang I don’t know anything more, but ensures that after, will be available on the YouTube channel of the SSE, the organizer of the series of Quarantine Concerts

This pleasure makes us anticipate the long-awaited return of the special atmosphere of the concerts of ” face to face “, where any sound can be music, where it measures the opportunity to be on the sides of these dream weavers.