Hamilton, and Mercedes already in front !

No surprise for the first laps of the season, during the free practice of the Grand Prix of Austria.

It starts all over again… and we take the same. The season 2020 starts this weekend, with the Grand Prix of Austria, and no one will be surprised to know that forced it to shut down linked to the health care crisis has not slowed down the pace of the Mercedesand, in particular, Lewis Hamilton.

🏁 FP2 = Fact 🏁 TOP 10

Hamilton

Bottas

Perez

Vettel

Ricciardo

Norris

Ride

Verstappen

Leclerc

Sainz#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Rat6xZYMiz — Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2020

The Arrows Of Silver, now has a stunning blackthey have dominated the two free practice sessions on Friday in Spielberg. With each time of Hamilton, the triple world champion title, ahead of his team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Problems already for Grosjean

The competition ? It is relegated to each time in less than six-tenthswith third place for Max Verstappen (Red Bull) in the morning, and then by Sergio Perez (Point Races) in the afternoon. In general, on this first day, this seems rather tight between Red Bull, Racing, McLaren and Ferrari, who could fight for the second place, behind Mercedes, if you took the risk to stick to the indications provided by these first laps.

For the French, for the moment, it’s complicated. Back in F1, Esteban Ake (Renault) finished 13 and 11 of the two sessions of the day, about a half a second of his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) is the indentation (16 and 17) as for Romain Grosjean, after a last season’s nightmare with Haas, experienced brake problems with your car. It also starts very gently (to 20 and then 16).

Also read:

All the latest news from F1

Ricciardo wants to enter in the attack mode

Dispute : the leaders of the F1 condemn the words of Ecclestone