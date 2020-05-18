‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney + very soon

Hello and welcome to another edition of The Monitor, the summary of the news on the entertainment of WIRED. In band today, we have a lot of updates on the things that are heading to the small screen – and a surprise that comes in the large. Let’s get started.

Hamilton arrives at Disney + earlier than expected

Look, the chances that someone can go to the barbecue for the 4th of July this summer seem to be quite low. This being the case, suggest an alternative: take a look at Hamilton on Disney +. Originally, the film version of the hit show Broadway – recorded in 2016 – was released in cinemas in October 2021, but the Mouse House has announced earlier this week that it would arrive on the streaming service of the company on 3 July.

“In the light of the transcendent challenges that our world faces, this is a story about the leadership, the tenacity, the hope, the love and the power of the people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” said the president of Disney, Bob Iger, in a statement. “We are excited to bring this phenomenon to Disney + on the eve of the independence day, and we must thank the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton for allowing us to do more than a year before the scheduled date.”

The show late night YouTuber Lilly Singh will receive a second season

Do you like the late-night show of YouTuber Lilly Singh on NBC? Good, you’re in luck. A Little Late with Lilly Singh has been renewed for a second season. The first season of the show has been recorded before the start of the pandemic coronavirus, and it is not known when this new season will be launched or if it will be on to the methods of home recording used by other guests later in the evening. That said, Singh is thrilled that the show returns to a given time. “To organize my own show at the end of the evening and interview the guests of Malala Yousafzai to Snoop Dogg has been a fun race for me,” said Singh in a press release. “I learned so much during this first year of the creation of the show from scratch.” Fans will know probably in a few months if it needs to recreate the show from scratch to meet the requirements of the social distancing.

The New Mutants has a new release date

Hey, you remember the New Mutants? The film derivative of the X-Men, long-delayed, with Maisie Williams of Game of Thrones has a new release date. Initially delayed in the middle of the merger Disney-Fox, and then scheduled for release in cinemas on 3 April, it was blocked while the theatres were closing for closures related to Covid-19. It seems now that he will be heading to the multiplex on August 28. Mark your calendars.

The trailer for the Douglas Hannah Gadsby is here

On 26 may, almost two years after having revolutionized the world of comedy with his Nanette special, Hannah Gadsby returns to Netflix with Douglas. This new show promises a lot less trauma than the last of Gadsby, but so much laughter. Watch the trailer of the new special below.

