Hamilton’s Emmy Raver-Lampman replaces Kristen Bell in Central Park

Apple TV + Central Park has found its new Molly Tillerman.
A month after Kristen Bell announced that she would no longer be voicing the biracial character in the animated series, Emmy Raver-Lampman was chosen to replace her.
Emmy, whose credits include the Hamilton and Netflix touring production of The Umbrella Academy, shared on Instagram, “I can’t express how excited and honored I am to join the Central Park family. All the creatives and the amazing Kristin [sic] Bell greeted me with so many open arms, endless support, and enthusiasm. My face hurts from smiling! “
“ Representation is vital and expands our ability to tell stories. I know I have huge shoes to fill, but I just hope my lived experience will enrich Molly’s story and make her even more lovable than she already is, ”the actress said.
Raver-Lampman should feel right at home on Central Park – this is the third Hamilton alum to join the cast! Original Hamilton cast members Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. each voice characters.