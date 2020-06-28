Hancock : Charlize Theron would like to play in the sequel

Hancock is an action film directed by Peter Berg in and out 2008. The film is a feature film telling the adventures ofHancock (Will Smith)a super hero disillusioned and an alcoholic who redeems conduct being helped by a businessman that he has previously saved. The film Peter Berg has been a critical success means but a cardboard business (624 million dollars of revenue collected in the world).

Hancock it has involved a lot of famous actors like Jason Bateman (Game Night, How to kill his Boss ?) or Charlize Theron (Mad Max Fury Road, Scandal, Atomic Blonde).

The feature film has undergone a course chaotic in Hollywood. The scenario had dragged on for more than a decade in the studios, without that nobody can work on the production. Several directors had been attached to the project before Peter Berg. It included Jonathan Mostow (Terminator 3, Clones), Michael Mann (Heat, Public Enemies) or Tony Scott (Top Gun, Unstoppable). The film was to be originally quite dark, but Sony Pictures wanted to make it a Blockbuster Summer keeping a note PG-13.

No follow-up is currently foreseen but Charlize Theron was recently told, during the promotion of film Netflix The Old Guard, that she felt ready to come back in a potential sequel :

“You know, for some time, we have talked about a sequel. It was in the pipes in the years following the release of the first one, but it isn’t too much currently. I’d like to still go there ! I will always this movie, and I accept to do it in a blink of an eye “.

Unfortunately for her, it seems unlikely that Sony Pictures accedes to his request.