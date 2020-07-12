handsome and lover of animals ! (PHOTOS)

Liam Hemsworth is the poster of the thriller Killermanissued this evening on Canal+. Check out the best photos from Instagram to the handsome, 30 years of age, the brother of Chris Hemsworth !
With his muscular body, his small beard neatly trimmed and his blue eyes, Liam Hemsworth has important advantages for capsize hearts ! The youngest of a family of three children, born to a mother an English teacher and his father, a director of social services, the three became actors. With their elders, Luke (38 years old) and Chris (36 years old), alias the beautiful Thor in the movies Marvelaustralian actor born in Melbourne, love the fur balls (dogs especially) and surfing as soon as you can. One of the explanations to your dream body…
Since it was installed a part of the year in Los Angeles to build a career in the film, the least we can say is that in the family Hemsworth brothers have been successful. If it is Chris who has earned the role of super-hero Thor (the two brothers had passed the audition), Liam does not have to wait a long time to find THE role that would make him take off : the of Gale Hawthorne, the best friend and companion of hunting of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) in the series The Hunger Games.
The private side of life, he was married to the singer of trashy Miley Cyrus for less than a year… And if he denies any infidelity and continues to make statements to his ex, the actor has learned the end of her marriage in the worst of ways. Liam Hemsworth has been seen in the delightful company of the australian actress Maddison Brown, but the rumors that you want to pair with the top of Gabriella Brooks…
Killerman, a movie to discover on Canal+