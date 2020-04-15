Handwashing:Ali Bongo Ondimba is leading by example Washing hands:Ali Bongo Ondimba is leading by example

Libreville, Saturday, April 11, 2020 (Info Gabon)- The head of the gabonese State has delivered happy this Saturday to this exercise recommended by the world health Organization to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The

gabonese president remains at the front against the COVID-19. Ali Bongo Ondimba has

yet demonstrated this on Saturday by taking on the challenge “safe hands” challenge, the “challenge

clean hands”. In all humility, the president of the Republic is down

the pedestal of first citizen to lead by example in showing

how to cross the road against the spread of the COVID-19. Using a soap

and the flowing water, he washed his hands, according to a video posted on the

canvas. “I invite you all to do the same as this

simple gesture can save lives,” he said.

Well, before him, other personalities, like his beloved Sylvia Bongo Ondimba, first lady of Gabon, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, coordinator general of presidential affairs, and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, the international gabonese and captain iconic of the Panthers, were loaned to the game. Across the planet, other stars of the show bizz and sports, such as Deepika Padukone, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Selena Gomez, Kylian Mbappe, Alisson Becker, Kaka, Gianni Infantino, and the policy tellles that Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, head of the egyptian State and the current chairman of the african Union.

