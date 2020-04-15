The Yankees, the baseball franchise most valuable according to Forbes 0:48

(CNN) — The co-owner of the New York Yankees, Henry “Hank” Steinbrenner, died Tuesday morning at his home in Clearwater, Florida, “because of a health problem of long standing,” said the computer. He was 63 years old.

“Hank was a genuine spirit and gentle that he cherished the deep relationships he formed with the people closest to him,” the family said Steinbrenner in the communiqué of the Yankees. “He was brought to the Yankees organization at a very early age, and his love for sports and competition continued to shine throughout his life”.

“Hank could be direct and frank, but in the same conversation showed a great tenderness and tranquility. More than anything, gave us the example to all of how to live comfortably enjoying their passions and personal pursuits. We are deeply saddened to have lost him and we will carry his memory with us always”.

Steinbrenner, the eldest son of the deceased expropietario main of the Yankees, George M. Steinbrenner III, was in his thirteenth season as the general partner, and in his eleventh season as a co-chair.

Participated directly in the negotiations and the recruitment of players and was responsible for overseeing the business and baseball operations of the club.

To Steinbrenner he is survived by four children, Jacqueline, Julia, George Michael IV and John; a granddaughter, Anabel; and his siblings, Jennifer, Jessica and Hal.