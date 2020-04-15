Hank Steinbrenner, co-owner of the Yankees, died when she lost the battle with disease

United STATES – The New York Yankees of the MLB, they had to lay off a person who was an important part of the organization for many years to proclaim the death of Hank Steinbrenner, who was a general partner and co-chair of the team, ceased to exist at the age of 63 years of age and spent his last moments at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

Steinbrenner was in a tough battle against a strong health problem with which he had to deal for many years, but finally lost the battle with this, as reported by the team through their social networks.

Steinbrenner will be remembered as a character with a personality, somewhat outgoing, no afraid to give his opinion concerning any subject, so that on several occasions he was in the middle of controversy for statements provided in front of the media.

His character was somewhat similiar to that of his father, George, as several people close to them claimed that they shared a personality similar. His brother Hal, is the current principal owner and general partner of the Yankees.

Hank was a key part of the squad, as he was engaged in many fields of labor, was responsible for having everything in order in the areas of business and operations of the club, in addition he was also in charge of contracting and general strategies.

The family of Hank, I dedicate a few words in their honor, where they noted that he was a very dedicated person in his work and all that effort that determined in their work was by the great love that you had the “king of sports”.

“It was presented to the Yankees organization at a very early age, and his love for sports and competition continued to shine throughout his life. Hank could be direct and frank, but in the same conversation showed a great tenderness and joy. More than anything, was an example for all of us in the comfort with which he lived to enjoy their passions and personal pursuits. We am deeply saddened to have lost and we will carry your memory with us always”, she emphasized.

